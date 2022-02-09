State Accepting Applications for Grant Funds to Improve Impaired Waters

Raleigh

Feb 9, 2022

The Division of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Water Resources (DWR) is accepting proposals for approximately $1.3 million in federal grant money to address the State’s water bodies most impacted by nonpoint pollution.

Through Section 319(h) of the Clean Water Act (319 Grant Program), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency provides states with funding to reduce nonpoint source pollution. North Carolina awards the grant money to qualifying applicants with an approved restoration plan for a water body listed by the State as impaired.

“The 319 Grant Program allows governments and organizations to actively engage in protecting North Carolina’s water resources,” said Richard W. Gannon, Supervisor of DWR’s Nonpoint Source Planning Branch. “Projects that incorporate climate change adaptation or benefit potentially underserved communities are encouraged to apply for this funding.”

Eligible Applicants

State and local governments, interstate and intrastate agencies, public and private nonprofit organizations, and educational institutions are eligible to apply for 319 funding. Interested community organizations may partner with an eligible entity to participate.

Required Criteria

To be considered, applications must include an approved watershed restoration plan for a water body named on the 303(d) Impaired Water list as described in the Clean Water Act. Instructions to create a plan and case studies are available on the DEQ website.

Application Process

Applications will be accepted through May 4, 2022. An interagency workgroup will review the proposals and schedule interviews for eligible candidates in June, and awards will be announced in the summer.

DWR reserves the right to wholly fund, partially fund, or not fund any proposal or any component of any Section 319 grant proposal. Availability of grant funds, amounts, and award schedules are conditioned on Congressional Approval of the EPA budget and subsequent allocation to the state of Section 319 funds.

An instructional video is available to help navigate the process.

For a full description of the Program, visit DEQ.nc.gov and subscribe to the NC 319 Listserv to receive updates. For additional questions, contact Rishi Bastakoti at rishi.bastakoti@ncdenr.gov.