Far Out Toys announces upcoming launch of Glo-Up Girls dolls at Target and forms new musical "girl group" GLOTIVATION

GLO-UP GIRLS will be available in stores at Target approximately March 1, 2022 The members of GLOTIVATION: Liliana "Lulu" Tani, Malikah “Sparkle” Shabbazzi, Robyn “Saucy” Johnson and Abigail Zoe Lewis. They will release their first song together in March 2022. Glo-Up Girls is the new fashion doll line from Far Out Toys.

Far Out Records' new girl group “GLOTIVATION” will release new music single in early March when the Glo-Up Girls dolls launch at Target.

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Glo-Up Girls dolls prepare to hit store shelves in the United States as well as Australia for the first time, Far Out Toys reveals a newly formed girl group to be the “voice” of the Glo-Up Girls product launch. The soon-to-be singing sensation, named “GLOTIVATION”, will release their first music single in early March when the dolls hit Target shelves. The Toy of the Year nominated brand is already at stores across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Glo-Up Girls Casting Campaign which ran throughout January on the Glo-Up Girls TV social media accounts. Out of hundreds of applications and audition videos, the company selected four kids to be part of the GLOTIVATION group. Far Out Studios, the toy company’s entertainment division, plans to make additional selections from fans’ auditions for other entertainment projects throughout the year.

In addition to releasing a new song and music video, the adventures of GLOTIVATION will be documented in a reality TV style mini-series reminiscent of MTV’s Making the Band. All of the new content will be available on the YouTube channel GLO-UP GIRLS TV in March.

Joining GLOTIVATION will be:

Malikah “Sparkle” Shabbazzi, 12. An accomplished singer, dancer, and motivational speaker from Los Angeles, Sparkle loves creating her own music, with awesome music videos that get everyone dancing. Her goal is to be a music star and business owner, and to be instrumental in mentoring youth.

Liliana “Lulu” Tani, 13. This singer, musician and songwriter is member of several singing groups in her native state of Utah. A player of multiple instruments, she aspires to graduate from a college music program, and plans to be a professional photographer and costume designer.

Robyn “Saucy” Johnson, 12. This rapper from Chicago has performed on tour with That Girl Lay Lay, and was named The First Ever Kid Creative Director for LEGO. Her passions include dancing, songwriting, drawing, writing and makeup art. Her “glotivation” is to become a major artist and producer, and to graduate from a fashion design program.

Abigail Zoe Lewis, 14. The actress, singer and Taekwondo black belt from Orange County, CA is deeply involved in non-profit work and has a passion for helping people. Long term, beyond growing her acting and singing career, she envisions working with humanitarian organizations focusing on food, shelter, jobs and mental health.

To produce the first GLOTIVATION projects, Far Out Studios tapped music industry veteran Tor Hyams, a grammy nominated composer and record producer who launched the festivals Kidzapalooza and Austin Kiddie Limits, to compose music and direct new video content. In addition, New York City based Lisa St. Lou, a professional recording artist with Broadway credits, will coach the girls vocally and help them find their “GLO”.

Fans can follow the GLO-UP GIRLS’ social channels on Instagram and TikTok @gloupgirlstv.

About GLO-UP Girls

The GLO-Up Girls fashion doll line builds on the massive cultural phenomenon of #GlowUp – a hashtag with more than 40 billion video views on TikTok. The dolls offer a full “Glo-Up” experience including spa, nails, hair, and makeup play along with fashion surprises. Six different characters are included in Series 1, with a retail price of approximately $19.99 USD each. The dolls will be available at Target stores in the United States approximately March 1, 2022. The Glo-Up Girls entertainment platform includes the hit YouTube show The GLO Show starring top influencers and the music video Give a Little GLO with TikTok star McKenzi Brooke. Learn more at www.gloupgirls.tv.

About Far Out Toys

Far Out Toys Inc. is one of the fastest growing companies in the global toy industry, with full-scale product development, marketing, sales and vertically-integrated manufacturing operations. Far Out Toys leverages extensive relationships with inventors, distributors, IP holders and mass retailers to launch brands across categories - including vehicles, games, licensed collectibles, electronic toys and fashion dolls. The company’s subsidiaries, Far Out Studios and Far Out Records, produce a range of original entertainment for today’s social-first audiences. For more information, visit www.farouttoysinc.com.

Glo-Up Girls encourage self-expression, empowerment and self care. Six doll styles are coming to Target in Spring 2022!