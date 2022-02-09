Submit Release
Secretary Naig Comments on Confirmation of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Indiana

DES MOINES, Iowa (Feb. 9, 2022) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued the following statement today after the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey flock in Indiana. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the risk to the general public from HPAI H5 infections to be low. However, HPAI H5 does have the potential to spread among commercial, backyard and wild bird populations, posing a risk to animal health.

“This confirmation of high path avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Indiana highlights the foreign animal disease risks facing our poultry producers. We appreciate the quick action of the Indiana Board of Animal Health and USDA in identifying and confirming the disease and immediately activating response and surveillance protocols.

“Our team at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship recognizes the threat HPAI and other foreign animal diseases pose to Iowa agriculture. We do not have any known connections to the infected flock and are closely monitoring imports of poultry and poultry products into Iowa from Indiana. We will continue working with USDA, livestock producers and other stakeholders to develop, test and strengthen our foreign animal disease preparedness and response plans.

“Iowa’s livestock producers should remain diligent in reviewing and evaluating their farm’s biosecurity protocols. Producers should monitor their animals closely and contact their veterinarian and state or federal animal health officials immediately if a sick animal or clinical signs consistent with HPAI is observed.”

Additional information and resources about HPAI and foreign animal disease preparedness are available here.

