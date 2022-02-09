Submit Release
South Central Sage-Grouse Working Group to meet

Laramie - Zoom link to join this meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/89837871743

The South Central Sage Grouse Working Group will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Saratoga to discuss fiscal year 2023 project funding allocation and areas of concern within the South Central Conservation Area.   The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Saratoga-Encampment-Rawlins Conservation District, 101 Cypress Ave., in Saratoga. A Zoom video option is available to join remotely. Use this Zoom link to join the meeting. Please download Zoom prior to the start of the meeting.    The South Central Sage-Grouse Local Working Group is one of eight local working groups in Wyoming. Each is composed of citizens representing various stakeholder groups interested in sage-grouse conservation and associated land management issues. More information about sage grouse can be found on the Game and Fish Department’s webpage or by calling the Laramie Regional office at (307) 745-4046.  

- WGFD -

 

