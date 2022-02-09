Submit Release
PennDOT, Highway Safety Network and Local Pizzerias Urge Designated Driving

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Highway Safety Network partnered with pizzerias in several counties to urge designated driving ahead of Sunday's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. The partnership coincides with a national impaired driving enforcement campaign beginning today and continuing through Sunday, February 13.

The following locations will participate in a box top advertising campaign encouraging fans to "play it safe" by being a designated driver on Sunday: 

  • Pizza Mia, Bellefonte, Centre County
  • Buck's Pizza, Clearfield and DuBois, Clearfield County, and St. Marys, Elk County
  • Original Italian Pizza, Lock Haven, Clinton County 

"Drinking driver crashes on the whole continue to trend downward," said Tom Zurat, PennDOT District Executive. "We hope to see that trend continue in 2022, so we ask football fans to keep making good choices this weekend by designating a sober driver so that everyone makes it home from watching the game safely."

Whether you're planning to watch the game at your favorite local eatery or hosting a party of your own, PennDOT urges responsible party hosting and offers the following tips. 

  • If you're the designated driver, take the job seriously. Enjoy the food but not the booze.
  • If you're hosting the party, ask guests to pace themselves, enjoy the food, and drink plenty of water.
  • Help your designated drivers out by serving some non-alcoholic drinks.
  • If you know someone has been drinking and they try to leave, take their keys and help them get home safely or offer to let them spend the night.

According to 2021 preliminary PennDOT data, there were 27 drinking driver crashes statewide from 6:00 PM Super Bowl Sunday to 6:00 AM the following morning, an increase of 11 from 2020. There was one fatality in those crashes.

For more information on the dangers and consequences of impaired driving, visit www.penndot.gov/safety.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter for regional traffic updates — 511PAAltoona, 511PAErie, and 511PAStateColl.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598 or 814-360-3838

# # #

