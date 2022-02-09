PennDOT to Begin Rehabilitation on Swamp Creek Road Bridge over Unami Creek in Marlborough Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, February 14, to rehabilitate the Swamp Creek Road bridge over Unami Creek in Marlborough Township, Montgomery County.

PennDOT's contractor will repair the structure's foundation at the pier and near abutment to prevent future scouring. The three-span stone masonry arch bridge was closed in late December 2021 after undermining of the bridge pier was discovered during an underwater bridge inspection.

Since the closure, motorists have been directed to use Geryville Pike, Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike), Route 563 (Ridge Road), and Whites Mill Road. The closure will remain in place until late March.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Before the recent December closure, the Swamp Creek Road bridge was initially closed in September 2021 to repair the approach roadway due to damaged caused by Tropical Storm Ida. Approximately 203 vehicles travel across the 130-year-old, 89-foot-long, 20-foot-wide structure daily.

