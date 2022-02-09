How to Build a Million Dollar Cash Practice
Ulan Nutritional Systems training, coaching, and consulting helped grow the business and reach the goal of becoming a million- dollar cash practice
We’ve depended on the training, coaching, and consulting from Ulan Nutritional systems to grow steadily over the years and reach our goal of becoming a million-dollar cash practice.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lauren and David Kolowksi reached their goal of making their practice, Inside Health in Loveland, CO., a million-dollar cash practice in 2021. It's not been an easy road - while training at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa Lauren’s health took a turn for the worse and despite visits to many doctors, both traditional and alternative, she was not able to discover the cause of her illness and pain. Then she was referred to Dr. Brad Kristiansen, who was practicing in Iowa at that time and through application of Nutrition Response Testing® she finally found the cause of the illness and got on a program that restored her health.
— Dr. David Kolowski
Both she and her husband were so impressed with the results that they knew they had to share this technique with their future patients. So, while still at Chiropractic College, they also trained in Nutrition Response Testing at Ulan Nutritional Systems in Clearwater, Florida.
They graduated from Chiropractic College in 2010 when the country was in the grip of the recession. They started out as independent contractors renting space in a chiropractic clinic. They built up a cash practice delivering both chiropractic and Nutrition Response Testing to their patients.
In the first few years they furthered their training at Ulan Nutritional Systems doing both clinical and administrative courses, as well as consulting.
“The biggest blessing for our clinic in the past few years has been the training and consulting we’ve received from Ulan Nutritional Systems,” says Dr. Lauren Kolowski.
Their hard work and excellent results have paid off handsomely. “The key factors that allowed us to grow to a million-dollar clinic is the communication and patient management training,” says Dr. Lauren. “We’re building a tribe of like-minded people who have similar goals for their health and their families.”
In May 2021 they moved to their own building. They have eight staff members and three fully trained Nutrition Response Testing associates. The clinic is open Monday to Friday, but Dr. Lauren works only two days a week. Dr. David works Monday through Thursday.
“Expanding your practice can be exhausting, if it’s not done right,” says Dr. David Kolowski. “We’ve had a lot of help from Ulan Nutritional Systems – we’ve depended on the training, coaching, and consulting to grow steadily over the years and reach our goal of becoming a million- dollar cash practice that delivers superior health results to our patients.”
