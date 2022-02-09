Transforming Teachers, Transforming Lives: Breathe For Change empowers educators in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

Breathe for Change Dr. Ilana Nankin, former teacher & founder of Breathe for Change

Research study reveals yoga is tied to increased teacher retention rates

SAN FRANSICO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From fatigue and stress to burnout, teachers across the globe continue to struggle with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, making the focus on their own health and well-being more important now than ever before. Since the pandemic began, approximately 3,000 educators have turned to Breathe For Change to learn yoga and mindfulness practices to support their own mental health, as well as the social emotional needs of their students.

Through their participation in the Breathe For Change movement, the educators learn and implement research-backed mind-body wellness practices that not only enhance their own mental and physical health, but also improve student outcomes and the connections with the communities they serve. A recent research study demonstrates positive and powerful results, resulting in teacher retention and increased well-being.

Breathe For Change conducted the research study involving educators taking part in the 200-hour Wellness, SEL, and Yoga Teacher Training during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their findings indicated that those educators demonstrated significant improvements in overall well-being, mindfulness, emotional intelligence, and readiness to support students’ social-emotional learning. The data also revealed a significant reduction in educator stress and burnout levels as a result of participants integrating the wellness, social-emotional learning, and yoga practices into their daily lives and teaching.

During this time of social isolation at the global level, educators in the Breathe For Change training reported an increased sense of belonging, connection, and purpose. Participating in the Breathe For Change training reinvigorated educators’ desire to stay in the field of education.

Lauren, a Breathe For Change graduate and a Title 1 School Counselor, said participation in Breathe For Change filled her bucket and said the program is the best gift teachers can give to themselves, their friends and their community. “Your new sense of presence, self-compassion, and gratitude will spread a bright light towards all the people you love and come into contact with. Educators will leave refreshed, and feel like a first-year teacher on their first day.”

Breathe For Change’s 200-hour Wellness, Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), and Yoga Teacher Training is specifically designed for educators, giving them tools and strategies that they can use to enhance their own well-being and support their teaching. Dr. Ilana Nankin, a former classroom teacher, founded the organization in 2015, after her doctoral research revealed the transformational impact of wellness and SEL practices on teacher well-being, and the critical connection between teacher well-being and student learning.

In the years since inception, Breathe For Change has certified over 5,000 graduates who are now collectively impacting the health and well-being of over 1 million students, nationwide.

“Witnessing the growth of our movement over the last year has been incredible in so many ways. Our teachers are dealing with unprecedented stress and burnout, and so it’s awesome to see them making their own wellness a priority. Their participation in this community also demonstrates the dedication they have toward their profession, and their commitment to supporting the development of the whole child,” said Dr. Nankin.

