RentRedi Recently Named as a “CRE Tech Influencer” by GlobeSt.com

RentRedi was featured as a Commerical Real Estate Tech Influencer for 2022 by GlobeSt.com, a trusted hub for real estate content.

It’s a huge honor to be named in GlobeSt.com as a 2022 CRE tech influencer.” — Ryan Barone, RentRedi CEO

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RentRedi, the property management software startup was selected as a winner of GlobeSt.’s 2022 CRE Tech Influencers.

The 2022 CRE Tech Influencers Awards were published in the January/February issue of Real Estate Forum and online at GlobeSt.com.

GlobeSt is the premier online destination for original and timely commercial real estate content. They provide relevant real-estate-only news and insights by an independent team of experts. GlobeSt.com also manages a print publication, Real Estate Forum, in which RentRedi was featured.

As described by GlobeSt, “Being recognized as a CRE Tech Influencer—as an individual, team or organization is a prestigious honor and a credit to your company as well as the personal achievement and successes of your employees.”

These awards are given to individuals and companies who are making big changes with innovation and expertise, pushing PropTech to new levels. According to GlobeSt, “CRE technology has dragged behind most other industries in the past”. RentRedi is proud to be named alongside fellow disrupters who are facing adversity and building impressive tech to tackle challenges in the rental industry.

As a CRE tech influencer, RentRedi continues to grow in the real estate space. Erika Morphy for GlobeSt.com writes:

“[RentRedi] has partnered with landlords and tenants in every state to bring accessible tech to the renting industry, while strategically partnering with other real estate-adjacent companies to provide customers with additional benefits that simplify the day-to-day operations of managing real estate.”

RentRedi offers rental tools that offer landlords more control & customization of how they collect rent, enable them to find & screen tenants to quickly fill vacancies, help them stay organized, and manage maintenance & accounting easily.

Says Ryan Barone, CEO of RentRedi:

“It’s a huge honor to be named by GlobeSt as a CRE influencer. The landlords and real estate investors on RentRedi deserve a lot of credit, as they have constantly guided our team with feedback that helps us know we are on the right track. I’m proud of everyone on our team who is so dedicated to building a platform that empowers every landlord to manage their rentals more easily and efficiently, creating a phenomenal experience for their tenants, and automating more manual tasks than ever before.”

About RentRedi

RentRedi is property management software that empowers landlords to manage properties themselves, making stress-free renting affordable and accessible to everyone.

For landlords, RentRedi provides an all-in-one dashboard that enables them to collect rent, streamline and simplify accounting, list properties, qualify and screen tenants, electronically sign leases, get property-related reports, send in-app notifications to tenants, encourage tenants on-time rent payments with credit boosting, and manage maintenance. RentRedi has partnered with platforms including TransUnion, Realtor.com and Doorsteps, Plaid, REI Hub, Latchel, and TSYS to create the best experience possible.

For tenants, RentRedi’s mobile app allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, submit maintenance requests, electronically sign leases, apply to vacancies, receive communication from their landlord, and boost their credit scores by reporting on-time rent payments to TransUnion—all from the palm of their hand. For more information visit RentRedi.com.

About GlobeSt.com

The premier online destination for original and timely commercial real estate content. We deliver trusted, relevant real-estate news and insights, effectively providing our audience with a 360-degree view of the industry.

GlobeSt.com’s trusted and independent team of experts provides commercial real estate owners, investors, developers, brokers, and finance professionals with comprehensive coverage, analysis, and best practices necessary to innovate and build their businesses. We celebrate those that are adapting and succeeding in new ways, translating the impact of macro issues, local market trends, and emerging technologies into digestible, shareable information that can be immediately put into real-life practice.

Along with GlobeSt.com, our print publication Real Estate Forum and the RealShare Conference Series reach over 250,000 professionals across all markets, sectors, and business disciplines. Our unique print/online/events integrated business model allows the ALM Real Estate Media Group to deeply understand the dynamic real estate industry and the evolving needs of our audience.

