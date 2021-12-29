RentRedi Partners with Chandan Economics to Create Exclusive Report on Landlord’s Rental Performance in 2021

RentRedi and Chandan Economics showcase a report on how independently operated rental properties performed across the nation in 2021.

RentRedi is dedicated to helping landlords manage every facet of their portfolios & the renting process. Now, this report will help give independent landlords an edge when it comes to their research.” — Ryan Barone, RentRedi CEO

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RentRedi, the property management tech startup, announced its partnership study, the Independent Landlord Rental Performance Report, with Chandan Economics. This report is a real-time look at how well real estate investors & rental property owners are collecting monthly rent payments.

​​Utilizing data provided by property management software RentRedi, these findings track the performance of over 20,000 rental units. The data was analyzed, and reported by Chandan Economics and examines data from March 2020 forward, with new rental trends and analyses.

RentRedi CEO Ryan Barone says that this report is crucial for landlords looking to understand how rent payments across the US were impacted in 2021—and how this impacts the renting industry overall:

“Our landlords are constantly looking to manage their properties more easily and build their portfolios. RentRedi has always been dedicated to giving independent landlords the ability to easily and efficiently manage every facet of the renting process. Now, this report will help give independent landlords an edge when it comes to their research.”

Performance trends are discussed nationally, denoted by residential property type and geography. Critically, this report showcases an independent segment of landlords that are underrepresented in leading market samples. For example, the National Multifamily Housing Council’s (NMHC) Rent Tracker represents exclusively the professionally managed segment of the rental housing sector and not independent or DIY landlords.

Several trends in rent payment behavior emerged: 1) December’s preliminary on-time rent collection rate estimate (77.6%) dropped, reflecting a continued downward trend in performance. 2) On-time collection rates have now dropped in four consecutive months and sit at their lowest rate since February 2021. 3) The full rent payment collection rate for November rent charges currently stands at 85.2%. 4) Independently operated rental properties have proven to be significantly more sensitive to pandemic distress than larger multi-family properties.

According to Chandan Economics CEO, Sam Chandan: “This report is unique in the real estate industry in that it focuses on the individual investor segment of the market— a group with its own set of unique constraints and resources that differs from institutional operators. Through this reporting, we hope to provide a reliable industry tool for comprehensively assessing the health and performance of the US rental housing sector.”

This report contains real estate & rental market data that may provide investors, brokers, academic researchers, and policymakers a benchmark to compare the performance and health of independent landlords versus professional managers tracked by NMHC.



