Health Regulation and Licensing Administration (HRLA) Processing Center Updates

 

PROCESSING CENTER Hours: The Health Regulation and Licensing Administration (HRLA) Processing Center is open to the public Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 am – 1 pm, and Wednesday, 9 am - 3:30 pm (except holidays).

Individuals may call the Processing Center at 1 (877) 672-2174 to get an update on their pending application or contact board staff via the email address(es) listed on each board's respective webpage. 

NURSING BOARD LICENSE APPLICATION - SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS: Entities submitting documents on your behalf should to send them electronically to the following email addresses: - College Nursing Program Transcripts: [email protected] - Supervised Practice Documents: supervi[email protected]   - Verifications should be sent to: [email protected]

MEDICAL BOARD LICENSE APPLICATION - SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS: - Send electronically to one of the Board Licensure specialists listed on Board of Medicine webpage (https://dchealth.dc.gov/bomed) or mail to DC Board of Medicine, 899 North Capitol Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002.

P.O. BOX ADDRESSES for Food Division, Pharmaceutical Control, Health Facilities, etc.:

HRLA 3 - P.O. Box 37803

  • Drug Manufacture/Distribution
  • Pharmacy
  • Controlled Substance

HRLA 4 - P.O. Box 37804

  • Ambulatory Surgical
  • Animal Control
  • Duplicate License Request
  • Food Safety & Hygiene
  • Health Care Facility
  • ICF/MF/CRF
  • “NSA” Nurse Staffing Agencies
  • Radiation/X-Ray

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all Health Professional Board meetings are held virtually (online). Please check each board's respective website for information on when the next meeting will take place.

