Pelosi Statement on House Passage of the Global Respect Act

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement after the House passed the Global Respect Act: “Today, the House took a bold step forward in protecting the fundamental rights and dignities of the global LGBTQ community. Passed with a bipartisan vote, the Global Respect Act will ensure that America offers no safe haven to those who violate the human rights of our LGBTQ family, friends and neighbors around the world. “Tragically, thousands of LGBTQ individuals are subjected to attack, harassment, arrest and murder every year, suffering under state-sanctioned discrimination and an alarming surge of violence. Yet, those responsible all too often act with impunity, never facing consequences for their crimes. The Global Respect Act will help counter that injustice, barring offenders from entering the United States, gathering new data on anti-LGBTQ human rights violations and holding perpetrators accountable, including through additional sanctions. “America’s foreign policy must be built on our nation’s founding promise of liberty and justice for all, and House Democrats will not rest until that promise is realized for LGBTQ people across the globe. Let us salute Congressman David Cicilline for his tireless work advancing this critical legislation – and for bringing to our Caucus and the Congress a resolute voice for respect, equality and dignity. Now, the Senate must join the House in standing up for human rights around the world and here at home by enacting not only the Global Respect Act, but the House-passed Equality Act as well.” # # #