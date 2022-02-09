Submit Release
N.C. Sedimentation Control Commission to meet February 22

Raleigh

The N.C. Sedimentation Control Commission will meet virtually on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m., and the public may join the meeting by computer or phone.

During the meeting, Commission members will review materials from municipalities and counties across the state and hear updates from subcommittees. An agenda and supporting documents are posted on the Commission website.

WebEx Meeting Link Event number: 2438 630 4583 Event Password: StopMud Join by phone (US Toll): 1-415-655-0003

To learn more about the Commission, to view the agenda and related documents, visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/energy-mineral-land-resources/sedimentation-control-commission.

The Sedimentation Control Commission administers the state's Sedimentation Control Program pursuant to the N.C. Sedimentation Pollution Control Act of 1973, as amended. The commission is charged with adopting rules, setting standards and providing guidance for implementation of the law.

