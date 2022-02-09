Brentwood Bank Announces Steven Wolk as Chief Financial Officer
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brentwood Bank is pleased to announce Steven Wolk as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Wolk will be responsible for developing, guiding, and shaping the future growth of the Bank, as well as leading and overseeing the design, enhancement, and oversight of its Finance, Accounting, and Information Technology business units.
“We are excited to welcome Steve to the Brentwood Bank team,” said Thomas Bailey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brentwood Bank. “His strategic leadership and experience in accounting, technical accounting, finance operations, and organizational development makes him an integral part of the Bank’s growth goals and strategic planning. Steve’s diverse background and fresh perspective makes us confident that he is the right person to drive change throughout the organization and propel the growth of our client portfolio forward.”
As a member of the Senior Management Team, Wolk will be responsible for leading the company’s financial, accounting, and IT functions. This includes driving the use of digital technology to elevate and modernize existing processes to meet the changing needs and expectations of customer and non-customer stakeholders.
“I am honored to join the Brentwood Bank team as its Senior Vice President and CFO,” said Wolk. “I am confident that my previous experience with accounting and finance will help me play an active role in achieving the Bank’s goals. I am looking forward to collaborating with a customer-focused community bank and a team that embodies such impressive values.”
Wolk is originally from Bethel Park and earned his BS in Earth Science from the California University of Pennsylvania, his MBA in Finance from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, his MS in Accountancy from Bentley University and is a licensed CPA. He has a wife and two young children and in his free time he actively supports his kids in youth sports and other activities.
To learn more, please visit https://www.brentwoodbank.com
About Brentwood Bank
Brentwood Bank is not just a bank. We’re a community bank. That means our bottom line is helping the place we call home be a little better each day. We do this by taking a genuine interest in each and every customer, whether it’s a person, business, not-for-profit organization or municipality. We offer a full range of financial products and services and are committed to providing exceptional service and value to our customers and our communities throughout the Greater Pittsburgh area. To learn more, please visit www.brentwoodbank.com.
