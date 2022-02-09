Clare Advisors Represents Award-Winning Agency AHA on its Sale to FINN Partners
Acquisition Fuels Launch of Finn’s Internal Communications & Employee Engagement PracticeWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M&A Advisory firm Clare Advisors (www.clareadvisors.com) is pleased to announce that it served as financial advisor to AHA, a 52-person, women-owned brand strategy and creative agency in its sale to FINN Partners, a global and independent marketing and communications firm. Betsy Henning, Founder and CEO of AHA, will join FINN as Managing Partner of the firm’s new Global Internal Communications and Employee Engagement practice to capitalize on the growing demand for these specialized services.
Founded in 1994, AHA (www.ahainc.com) is a pioneer in purpose-driven marketing and specializes in creative storytelling. The agency offers the full range of strategic branding, creative, and program execution and implementation. For more than 25 years, AHA has honed expertise in Employee Engagement, Content Marketing, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Sustainability – all key growth areas for Finn.
“Joining FINN Partners offers the rare combination of aligned values and precisely the global reach, expanded services and additional resources our clients and employees have been asking for. We are delighted to join this outstanding agency,” said Betsy Henning.
John Burns of Clare Advisors made the introduction between Finn Partners and AHA and helped facilitate the transaction. “John’s industry expertise allowed him to bring out AHA’s unique positioning, and he was able to broker many valuable conversations that informed my choices and, ultimately, my decision,” added Betsy. “I’m absolutely delighted to become part of FINN Partners and I don’t think we could have found a better fit.”
