Major League Investing: Hitting Home Run Real Estate Deals with a Retirement Account
EINPresswire.com/ -- Thursday March 3rd from 11:30am – 1:00pm – HOUSTON
Thursday March 10th from 11:30am – 1:00pm - AUSTIN
Thursday March 17th from 11:30am – 1:00pm - DALLAS
Quest Trust Company is out to the ballgame at our first major in-person event of the year. This spring, 4 investing experts will compete at a special Lunch-and-Learn in select cities to see who has the best game when it comes to building wealth with retirement accounts.
This March, our new Major League Investing event is touring Texas and coming live in-person in each of our Houston, Austin, and Dallas offices. Each speaker will share a Self-Directed IRA case study that they think is a homerun deal, and the audience, – with the help of our Quest umpire – will chose who wins. We’ve hand-picked our players and the competition is on to see who’s case study will be victorious. Ready to knock the next investment out of the park? Join Quest Trust Company and learn from the experts this March at Major League Investing.
Quest Trust Company makes investing fun while putting the control back in one's hands. Quest is a Self-Directed IRA custodian that administers IRAs for the purpose of investing in alternative investments, like real estate, notes, oil and gas, private placements, and more. With a SDIRA, make the decisions about financial future, and our staff will provide expert account administration, the latest online features, and excellent transaction support services. We also offer top Self-Directed IRA education from our certified IRA specialists to our Education Center where to watch videos, join in webinars, and read archived blogs. Take control and reach retirement goals with Quest Trust Company.
For more information, contact our Content Writer, Sarah Shellam.
Sarah Shellam
Certified IRA Services Professional
sarah.shellam@questtrust.com
855-386-4727
www.questtrustcompany.com
Sarah Shellam
Thursday March 10th from 11:30am – 1:00pm - AUSTIN
Thursday March 17th from 11:30am – 1:00pm - DALLAS
Quest Trust Company is out to the ballgame at our first major in-person event of the year. This spring, 4 investing experts will compete at a special Lunch-and-Learn in select cities to see who has the best game when it comes to building wealth with retirement accounts.
This March, our new Major League Investing event is touring Texas and coming live in-person in each of our Houston, Austin, and Dallas offices. Each speaker will share a Self-Directed IRA case study that they think is a homerun deal, and the audience, – with the help of our Quest umpire – will chose who wins. We’ve hand-picked our players and the competition is on to see who’s case study will be victorious. Ready to knock the next investment out of the park? Join Quest Trust Company and learn from the experts this March at Major League Investing.
Quest Trust Company makes investing fun while putting the control back in one's hands. Quest is a Self-Directed IRA custodian that administers IRAs for the purpose of investing in alternative investments, like real estate, notes, oil and gas, private placements, and more. With a SDIRA, make the decisions about financial future, and our staff will provide expert account administration, the latest online features, and excellent transaction support services. We also offer top Self-Directed IRA education from our certified IRA specialists to our Education Center where to watch videos, join in webinars, and read archived blogs. Take control and reach retirement goals with Quest Trust Company.
For more information, contact our Content Writer, Sarah Shellam.
Sarah Shellam
Certified IRA Services Professional
sarah.shellam@questtrust.com
855-386-4727
www.questtrustcompany.com
Sarah Shellam
Quest Trust Company
+1 817-721-2713
email us here