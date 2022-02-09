Tax Free Investing with your IRA – San Antonio Lunch & Learn
Build wealth by investing in real estate and other private assets with a Self-Directed IRA
Thursday March 24th from 11:30am – 1:00pm – SAN ANTONIO
— Sarah Shellam
Norris Conference Centers - Magnolia Room
618 Northwest Loop 410, Suite 207, San Antonio, TX 78216
We’re bringing one of Quest best educational events – our Self-Directed IRA Lunch & Learn - to San Antonio on Thursday, March 24th to teach how to take back the control of retirement money by using a Self-Directed IRA to invest in what you know and understand.
Find out how today’s investors are avoiding taxation by investing with a Self-Directed IRA. Hear real case studies and learn how to build wealth beyond the stock market and generate income for the future by investing into assets one knows and understands. With our two investing experts Eddie Speed and Nathan Long, get twice as much knowledge at this general investing Lunch & Learn designed to provide an essential Self-Directed IRA education. This event is completely free and lunch will be provided, but RSVP is required, so make sure to register by going to our website.
Quest Trust Company makes investing fun while putting the control back in one's hands. Quest is a Self-Directed IRA custodian that administers IRAs for the purpose of investing in alternative investments, like real estate, notes, oil and gas, private placements, and more. With a SDIRA, one gets to make the decisions about their financial future, and our staff will provide expert account administration, the latest online features, and excellent transaction support services. We also offer top Self-Directed IRA education from our certified IRA specialists to our Education Center where to watch videos, join in webinars, and read archived blogs.Take control and reach retirement goals with Quest Trust Company.
For more information, contact our Content Writer, Sarah Shellam, for details.
Sarah Shellam
Certified IRA Services Professional
sarah.shellam@questtrust.com
855-386-4727
www.questtrustcompany.com
Sarah Shellam
Quest Trust Company
+1 2814923434
