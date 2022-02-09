Perrin Conferences to Host Virtual Mass Tort Litigation Conference
Conference will feature top plaintiff and defense attorneys who will discuss the trends of recent settlements and verdicts and mass tort management.
This conference will bring together prominent attorneys to discuss the trends of recent settlements and verdicts and is ideal for anyone already involved in this litigation and who want to learn more.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, will host a virtual Mass Tort Litigation Conference on March 2, 2022.
— Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
This year’s agenda features topics including global settlements in mass tort litigation, product liability update, mass tort management, emerging contaminants in environmental litigation, bankruptcy in mass tort, and persuading the millennial juror.
“The mass tort conference will bring together plaintiff and defense attorneys as well as other experts who will discuss the trends of recent settlements and verdicts and is ideal for anyone already involved in mass tort litigation and those who want to learn more about mass tort management,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
Speakers at the conference include:
• Megan Arvola, Esq., The Gori Law Firm, Edwardsville, IL
• Mark Behrens, Esq., Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P, Washington, DC
• Eric D. Cook, Esq., Willcox Savage, Norfolk, VA
• Jennifer A. Creedon, Esq., Martin, Magnuson, McCarthy & Kenney, Boston, MA
• Nicholas DeLuca, Senior Managing Director, Ankura, Washington, DC
• Nicholas R. Farnolo, Esq., Napoli Shkolnik PLLC, Melville, NY
• Ted Farrell, Founder, Litigation Funding Advisers, Washington, DC
• Heather Frazier, Esq., Gilbert LLP, Washington, DC
• Margot L. Green, Senior Director & Counsel, Head of International Specialty Claims, Markel, Bermuda
• Deborah Greenspan, Esq., Blank Rome, Washington, DC
• Sarena M. Holder, Esq., Tucker Ellis, Cleveland, OH
• Richard Janisch, Principal Arcina Risk Group LLC, Los Angeles, CA
• Peter R. Kelso, Principal, Economic & Complex Analytics, Roux, Arlington, VA
• Christopher R. LoPalo, Esq., Napoli Shkolnik PLLC, New York, NY
• Christina Marinakis, Esq., Psy.D., Jury Consulting & Strategy Advisor, Litigation Insights, Los Angeles, CA
• Rejo Mathew, Esq., CPCU, ARM-P, AIC, Complex Claims Consultant, Arcina Risk Group LLC, Los Angeles, CA
• Charles R. Medlin, COO & Founder, LitPro, Charlotte, NC
• Chad D. Mountain, Esq., Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy, Philadelphia, PA
• Harold “Hank” P. Naughton, Jr. Esq., Napoli Shkolnik PLLC, New York, NY
• Shounak K. Sarkar, Esq., Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy, Wilmington, DE
• Hunter J. Shkolnik, Esq., Napoli Shkolnik PLLC, NS PR Law Services, New York, NY
• Ryan Stifter, M.S., Principal, Economic & Complex Analytics, Roux, Oakland, CA
• Ben Shrader, Esq., Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, Chicago, IL
The conference offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit for qualified candidates. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences:
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
Amy Williams
Perrin Conferences
+1 9086123586
email us here