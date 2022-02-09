Outer Banks Boil Company Announces Third Outer Banks Location on Hatteras Island to Open This Spring
Outer Banks Boil Company of Hatteras Island Co Owners Kirk Lamb, Founder Matt Khouri, Co owner and GM Chris Smith and Co owner Justin Seekford
What started out as a college project has turned into a highly acclaimed seafood takeout and catering service that is rapidly expanding on the east coast.COROLLA, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North-Carolina based Outer Banks Boil Company, a seafood takeout and catering company that specializes in signature seafood boils, is opening their third location on the Outer Banks this Spring. The original location in Corolla opened in 2016, and due to the increased demand for their services, an additional location was established in Kitty Hawk in 2019. The newest location will be conveniently located in Avon to serve the southern Outer Banks, including all of Hatteras Island and Ocracoke. The anticipated opening date will be May 1. 2022. The travel review site Trip Advisor has rated Outer Banks Boil Company the #1 restaurant in the Outer Banks since 2016.
Matt Khouri (Outer Banks Boil Company Founder and Owner), along with Kitty Hawk co-owners Kirk Lamb and Justin Seekford will join forces with Chris Smith of Kill Devil Hills to operate the new location on Hatteras Island. “I'm so excited to be a part owner of the Avon/Hatteras location. I'm looking forward to building the OBBC brand down on Hatteras Island, expanding the territory and reaching more customers while sharing the incredible story of how it started and how I got involved.” remarks Chris who will serve as GM for the new location. Back in 2016, Chris had just started working as an account rep for a food service company and Outer Banks Boil Company was his first account. In 2019 he began working with the team in Kitty Hawk. “I have always felt like I was part of the OBBC family from day one. All the way back to 2016 when I was just a sales rep selling Matt food”.
“This is such an exciting moment for the entire Outer Banks Boil Co. organization. We’ve always strived to serve every town on the Outer Banks and with a 3rd location here on this magical strip of sand, we will be able to do just that; fulfilling the goal of creating more than just meal, but memories for everyone who chooses OBBC while here in the Outer Banks” remarks Founder, Matt Khouri
Justin Seekford and Kirk Lamb are just as excited. “Since opening the Kitty Hawk location in 2019, we’ve looked to expand the Outer Banks Boil Company further south to the Avon area. We are super stoked to be able to serve the southern Outer Banks and can’t wait to get started creating memories with all of our guests for years to come.’”
So what exactly is a signature seafood boil? Jumbo shrimp, authentic andouille sausage, red bliss potatoes, corn on the cob and sweet Vidalia onions are layered, seasoned to perfection, and expertly steamed together through Outer Banks Boil Company's signature cooking process. Customers can customize their signature seafood boil by adding snow crab legs, clams, mussels, scallops and lobster tails. Thinking out of the pot, Outer Banks Boil Company offers pulled pork barbecue and coleslaw. Cornbread muffins and key lime pie complete the meal.
There are three ways to enjoy an Outer Banks Boil Company signature seafood boil:
Catering: Outer Banks Boil Company arrives at the client’s location with all the equipment, ingredients and experience to provide a memorable meal for all. The steaming pot of seafood is expertly “poured” onto a table fully equipped with all the essential utensils and fix-ins for a classic Outer Banks Boil Company signature seafood boil. The company even cleans up when diners are finished, leaving nothing but full bellies and great memories.
Takeout: Outer Banks Boil Company “Best Pot To-Go” provides customers with the opportunity to experience a signature seafood boil without the full-service catering. Prepped and layered in it’s own cooking pot, just add two cups of liquid (beer, wine or water) and steam right on your stovetop.
Special Events: From rehearsal dinners and wedding receptions to birthday celebrations, family reunions and corporate events, Outer Banks Boil Company makes any event one to remember.
About Outer Banks Boil Company
What started as a college project for UNCW senior Matt Khouri, the Outer Banks Boil Company is a unique seafood catering and take out concept that creates a fun dining experience that gathers people around the table to enjoy a delicious and perfectly prepared signature seafood boil as an alternative to the traditional restaurant experience. The brand currently has locations in North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, and Florida with additional locations in various stages of development. For more information about Outer Banks Boil Company, please visit https://www.outerbanksboilcompany.com/.
