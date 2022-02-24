AV-Comparatives Awards 2021 for Check Point
Logo AV-Comparatives
Check Point participated successfully in AV-Comparatives’ 2021 Enterprise EPR Test.INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Check Point participated successfully in AV-Comparatives’ 2021 Enterprise EPR Test, which covered endpoint prevention and response capabilities.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives Awards for Check Point
Check Point was evaluated in the Endpoint Prevention and Response Test, which checks a product’s ability to detect, analyse and prevent advanced persistent threats. It was certified in the highest category, Strategic Leaders.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn