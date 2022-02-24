AV-Comparatives Awards 2021 for McAfee
McAfee achieved exceptional results in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Main Test Series of 2021.
These awards show the excellent level reached by McAfee consumer products in 2021.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McAfee achieved exceptional results in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Main Test Series of 2021, and thus took the Product of the Year Award. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
McAfee Total Protection is very simple to install, and has a modern, touch-friendly interface. This makes it very straightforward to find essential functions. Malware alerts are clear and persistent, and the McAfee Firewall co-ordinates perfectly with Windows’ network settings.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives Awards for McAfee
McAfee achieved excellent results in the 2021 Consumer Main Test Series run by AV-Comparatives, reaching the highest Advanced+ level in all but one test, where it reached the Advanced Award. Therefore, McAfee won the coveted Product of the Year Award. Additionally, McAfee won the Gold Award in Malware Protection, and Silver in both the Real-World and Advanced Threat Protection Tests.
