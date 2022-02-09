Submit Release
News Search

There were 878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,218 in the last 365 days.

Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices Industry Survey

Take the State of the Industry Survey and add your views to the hundreds we already have from across the industry

Take the State of the Industry Survey and add your views to the hundreds we already have from across the industry ”
— Richard Jones, Manager of the Survey

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices 2022 International State of the Industry Survey

In order to take a snapshot of the industry in 2021/2022 we are undertaking a worldwide survey of those working in and around the Pre-filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices Industry.

Those that take the survey will be among the first to receive the results in a couple of months time. See if your thoughts on the industry match with those of your peers. ALL INDIVIDUAL ANSWERS WILL BE KEPT CONFIDENTIAL with the results being turned into an easy to read infographic that will show the state of the industry as a whole and should provide some interesting reading to those working in the industry.

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Pharmajournalist

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Richard Edward Jones
SMi Group
+44 20 7827 6088
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices Industry Survey

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.