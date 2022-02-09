Now open: Public comment period for draft bighorn sheep management plan 2022-27

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking comments on its Draft Idaho Bighorn Sheep Management Plan 2022-2027.

Hunters and other interested parties have until Feb. 25 to comment on a draft Idaho Bighorn Sheep Management Plan for 2022-27. The final draft of the plan will be presented to the Fish and Game Commission for their consideration at their March 23-24 meeting in Boise.

The six-year plan includes management direction for the following areas:

Population Management

Habitat Management and Climate

Health and Genetics

Predation

Translocation

Harvest Management

Hunters interested in submitting comments can do so here.