Now open: Public comment period for draft bighorn sheep management plan 2022-27
Idaho Fish and Game is seeking comments on its Draft Idaho Bighorn Sheep Management Plan 2022-2027.
Hunters and other interested parties have until Feb. 25 to comment on a draft Idaho Bighorn Sheep Management Plan for 2022-27. The final draft of the plan will be presented to the Fish and Game Commission for their consideration at their March 23-24 meeting in Boise.
The six-year plan includes management direction for the following areas:
- Population Management
- Habitat Management and Climate
- Health and Genetics
- Predation
- Translocation
- Harvest Management
Hunters interested in submitting comments can do so here.