AV-Comparatives Awards 2021 for Trend Micro

Trend Micro participated successfully in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Main Test Series of 2021.INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trend Micro participated successfully in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Main Test Series of 2021. The tests covered a variety of protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives, as well as a few different platforms.
Trend Micro Internet Security is very easy to install, and the simple user interface makes important features easy to find. Safe default settings are provided. On-access protection means that files are scanned for malware if you try to copy them to your PC. We liked the persistent malware and status alerts, and the online manual is simple and clear.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives Awards for Trend Micro
In the Consumer Main Test Series, Trend Micro earned an Approved Security Product Award, along with Advanced Awards for both Real-World Protection Tests and both Performance Tests.
Additionally, Trend Micro received Approved Product certifications in the Mac Security, Mobile Security and Anti-Phishing Tests.
