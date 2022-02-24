AV-Comparatives Awards 2021 for TotalAV
TotalAV participated successfully in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Main Test Series of 2021.INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TotalAV participated successfully in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Main Test Series of 2021. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
We found TotalAV Total Security to be very simple to install and use. The program’s features are easily found in a single menu panel, and default settings and alerts are sensible. On-access protection means that files are scanned for malware if you try to copy them to your PC. Informative malware detection alerts let you manage multiple detections from a single alert box.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
TotalAV earned an Approved Product Award for the Consumer Main Test Series, along with 6 awards for individual tests. These consisted of an Advanced+ for one of the Performance Tests and both Malware Protection Tests, Advanced Awards for the other Performance Test, and finally a Standard Award for the other Real-World Protection Test. In addition, TotalAV earned a Bronze Award in the category Lowest False Positives.
