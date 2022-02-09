Recruiting for Good Sponsors Sweet Community Gig Valentine's We Dance for Good
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created We Dance for Good; inspiring girls who love to create their own routines and earn goodies to gift the community.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "We created Sweet Community Gig; We Dance for Good to inspire kid particpation and teach them to use their creative talent for good."
For Valentine's Day Dance, the girls paired up with each other to create love themed dances (finger dance videos). Each girl earned home baked cookies by a mom, Amanda Hay, Owner of Sempre Dolce Biscotti. Cookies will be gifted to family and friends.
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
We Dance for Good...our social community gig was Inspired by TheBookWorm (she is a talented middle school girl) who has been working on The Sweetest Gigs for more than 12 months. For Father’s Day, she (and mom too) inspired 50 kids to participate in finger dance community gig. Each kid, earned a $20 dunkin’ donuts gift card to reward Donuts for Daddy (The Sweetest Father’s Day Gift); and Recruiting for Good also donated monies on their behalf to a NJ Pantry and raised $1,000 www.WeDanceforGood.org
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
