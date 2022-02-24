AV-Comparatives Awards 2021 for NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock participated successfully in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Main Test Series of 2021.INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NortonLifeLock participated successfully in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Main Test Series of 2021. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
Norton 360 is very simple to set up, and has a very modern, touch-friendly interface. Essential features are easy to find, and safe default settings are provided. On-access protection means that files are scanned when you try to copy them to your PC. You can conveniently check a file using Norton’s reputation service. Access control options are excellent.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives Awards for NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock performed well in the 2021 Consumer Main Test Series run by AV-Comparatives, receiving the highest Advanced+ Award for two of the tests, three Advanced Awards, and one Standard Award.
AV-Comparatives therefore gives NortonLifeLock an Approved Security Product Award.
