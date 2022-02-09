Vidtoon™ 2.0 Launching on Brazilian Market

Vidtoon Logo

MARRAKECH, MENARA TENSIFT ALHAOUZ, MOROCCO, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a full-service IT provider agency, Atlas Web Solutions is on a mission to provide SaaS solutions, creative web services, and custom cloud solutions available to IT enthusiasts. Atlas Web Solutions is aware of the growing competition in the tech industry and therefore, is committed to meeting and exceeding standard expectations.

The agency's innovative approach to creating easy-to-use solutions for all sorts of people regardless of any tech background shows the kind of relationship it has with its customers.

Atlas Web Solutions has partnered with Admais Produtos Digitais, a brazil based company to bring Vidtoon™ one of its most requested software to the Brazilian market.

The company aims to get into more markets and sell Vidtoon™ worldwide. The Brazilian market is the initial step towards globalizing Vidtoon.

Atlas Web Solutions Team