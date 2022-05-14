Vidtoon™ 2.0 Now Turning Vidtoon™ 2.1 - An Exclusive Look Into More Than 10 New Features

Vidtoon Logo

After working continuously on launching new features and perfecting every aspect of Vidtoon™ 2.1, it's now available.

As software evolves, it is important to keep Vidtoon updated with the newest options and features.” — FatimaEzzahra - Atlas Web Solutions Operations Specialist

MARRAKECH, TENSIFT HAOUZ, MOROCCO, May 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to many requests to provide new updates for Vidtoon 2.0, Vidtoon™ team reported that Vidtoon 2.1 is now launched, live, and ready for use. Vidtoon™ 2.1 is giving its customers the opportunity to use high-quality features for a more premium video editing experience. According to Vidtoon™ team, this update is a long-time coming that provides more options than the initial deal promised.

The new features are “allowing average video editing app users to take on more high-level projects without having to take into consideration sourcing online resources” says the co-founder of Vidtoon™. They are offering animated character bundles, several background image options for a single theme, commercial-free soundtracks, and unlimited access to stock images, GIFS, and icons.

Vidtoon™ 2.1 comes with a selection of new features and more options for existing features as well. From supporting the import of videos to adding personal fonts, new video editing options, timeline enhancements, transition effects new development and so much more. In addition to that, Vidtoon 2.1 has also run an optimization checkup to leverage a smoother and quicker video editing experience with bug detection servers and easy patch updates.

Some details about a few Vidtoon ™2.1 features as explained by their team:

According to Vidtoon team members, one element that was missing in Vidtoon 2.0 which has had many of their customers suggest and request is supporting adding videos to the software. Having the type of resources Vidtoon had was, according to a survey they have held, a great starting point to create animated videos. It was a great start for people to embark on their video journey, as mentioned by Vidtoon™ co-founder, however, adding videos will allow more people to customize their projects even more and be open to a whole new spectrum of video editing.

One of the suggestions Vidtoon™ team added was to use Pixabay videos if people are not keen on importing and using their own videos in Vidtoon™.

Vidtoon™ team also explained how it’s a no-brainer that video editing tools should be added as well in order to maximize their usage. Out of the different video editing tools in the market, the two most requested ones based on their customers are split and cut videos.

Next are the Transition effects. Vidtoon™ Co-founder informed how it’s a great addition to Vidtoon 2.0 features to use in order to keep viewers engaged and make two different scenes look polished and cohesive. He proceeded by saying that “choosing the right transition for your projects is as important as choosing your resources as it’s part of the whole video editing concept”. Vidtoon™ Co-founder explained the importance of adding personal fonts as well: “Almost every project or a design calls for adding text materials”. Due to increased demand, Vidtoon™ has added the option to import new/personal fonts.

As it is widely known, software evolves. And based on Vidtoon™ team’s stance regarding this topic, It is important to keep Vidtoon™ updated with the newest options and features. There are different strategies for doing this, but most of them are fairly straightforward. The key is to avoid over-engineering or reinventing the wheel. Vidtoon™ co-founder proceeded by saying that “You should aim to keep adding new features to a product as frequently as possible because there’s nothing like attracting new users to remind you that you have not yet reached your maximum potential.

This will help you figure out what type of modifications and new additions you can plan for the next update”.

Vidtoon™ 2.1 Walkthrough