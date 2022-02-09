InsightsNow Hires New Head of Marketing
Carrie Janot joins behavioral research firm as Vice President of Marketing to help expand brand and support client development
Carrie is a perfect fit for our company as we navigate through a time of rapid growth in serving a wider range of customers in need of faster, better insights for marketing and innovation decisions.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightsNow, a behavioral research firm, has hired Carrie Janot in the role of Vice President of Marketing. Janot will manage the company's high performance marketing team, accelerating InsightsNow's rapid growth trajectory through strategic marketing initiatives that communicate the company's mission and value as a provider of behavioral insights.
“Carrie is a perfect fit for our company as we navigate through a time of rapid growth in serving a wider range of customers in need of faster, better insights for marketing and innovation decisions,” said Dave Lundahl, CEO & Founder at InsightsNow. “She brings an amazing mix of leadership skills and marketing savvy, along with a collaborative working style. We are excited that she shares our passion to raise the bar in insights delivery to build a cleaner, healthier and happier world.”
Carrie Janot, Vice President of Marketing
Janot is an accomplished multi-modal B2B marketing leader with expertise in developing high-performance marketing programs rooted in customer-centric strategies. She specializes in accelerating growth by building brand recognition, driving demand and increasing revenue. Throughout her career, Janot has worked across industries—from financial services to real estate to information services—and has been in charge of all aspects of marketing. She worked most recently with Experian, a multinational consumer credit reporting company. She holds a bachelor of science in business administration with a concentration in marketing from Boston University. In addition, she is certified in marketing automation, pragmatic marketing, and agile marketing.
About InsightsNow
InsightsNow, an award-winning behavioral research firm, partners with companies across a wide array of industry verticals to accelerate marketing, branding and product development decisions for disruptive innovations achieving a cleaner, healthier, happier world. Insights are provided via custom solutions and collaborative tools based on proprietary behavioral frameworks to help find answers faster, improving your speed-to and success-in market. www.insightsnow.com
