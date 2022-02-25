AV-Comparatives Awards 2021 for Malwarebytes
Malwarebytes participated successfully in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main Test Series of 2021.INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malwarebytes participated successfully in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main Test Series of 2021. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
Malwarebytes Premium is very easy to install and use. There is a clean, touch-friendly interface, which makes it easy to navigate through the program’s functions. A persistent pop-up alert alerts you in the event that protection is disabled, and the password-protection feature gives you fine-grained control of access allowed by other users. There are both light and dark modes for the program, so you can choose whichever option you find more readable.
Malwarebytes EDR provides a cloud-based console for managing the endpoint protection software. The product’s ease of use makes it suitable for smaller businesses, but it can also cope with tens of thousands of devices.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
Malwarebytes achieved creditable results in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer and Enterprise Main Test Series of 2021. Both series included a number of rigorous tests, covering different protection scenarios, false positives, and impact on system performance.
Malwarebytes was able to master all of these, and so received an Approved Business Security Product Award for both runs of the Enterprise Series, along with an Approved Product Award for the Consumer Series. In the latter, it received the Advanced rating in two of the tests, along with four Standard Awards.
