AV-Comparatives Awards 2021 for Kaspersky

Kaspersky participated successfully in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main Test Series of 2021.
These awards show that Kaspersky’s enterprise and consumer products reached an exceptionally high level in 2021.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaspersky participated successfully in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main Test Series of 2021. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives. In the consumer tests, Kaspersky achieved highly creditable results, earning it an Outstanding Product Award.
Installation of Kaspersky Internet Security is straightforward, with safe default options. The program’s modern, tiled interface makes all essential features easily accessible from the home page. In our functionality check, USB external drives were automatically scanned on connection, and Kaspersky’s highly sensitive on-access protection proactively deleted malware on a network share as soon as we opened it in Windows File Explorer. Advanced users will find a wide range of configuration options in the settings.
Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business (KESB) Select is a tier of Kaspersky’s Endpoint Security for Business product line. It is aimed at medium-sized businesses and larger enterprises. The product provides a choice of either a server-based or a cloud-based console to manage the endpoint protection software.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives Awards for Kaspersky
Kaspersky achieved highly creditable results in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer and Enterprise Main Test Series in 2021. In the enterprise tests, it received the Approved Business Security Product Award for both the first and second runs of the Enterprise Main Test Series, and the Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test.
For the Consumer Main Test Series, Kaspersky was given the Top Rated Award. It reached Advanced+ status in five tests, and Advanced in the two remaining tests. Kaspersky also won four Silver Awards for individual test categories: Real-World Protection Test, Advanced Threat Protection Test, Lowest False Positives Test, and Performance Test.
Kaspersky went on to receive a further four awards for different products and platforms: Approved Parental Control Product certification; Approved Anti-Phishing Product certification; Approved Mobile Security Product certification; Approved Mac Security Product certification.
