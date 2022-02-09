Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 10, 2022

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

February 9, 2022                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 10, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Ashtabula

Jefferson Area Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Belmont

Village of Powhatan Point

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wheeling Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Brown County Schools Benefits Consortium

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Champaign

Champaign County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Goshen Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Great Lakes Council of Governments

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Melanie E. Golembiewski, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Orange Village

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Strongsville Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Darke

Greenville City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Fairfield

Pickerington Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

South Central Ohio Insurance Consortium

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Groveport Madison Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio State Racing Commission

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

The Renaissance Academy - A School for the Multimedia Arts  DBA The Bessie Sherrod Price Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Westerville City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Whitehall City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Fulton

Wauseon Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

City of Cincinnati

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Finneytown Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hancock

Riverdale Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hardin

Village of Ridgeway

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Henry

Liberty Center Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Highland

Lynchburg Clay Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Paint Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

West Licking Joint Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lorain

Educational Service Center of Lorain County

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Medina

Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

City Day Community School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morrow

Tomorrow Center Community School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ottawa

Allen-Clay Joint Fire District

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Danbury Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Port Clinton City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Pickaway

Pickaway County Public Employees Benefits Program

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Scioto

Village of Rarden

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Beacon Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Northwest Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Edge Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

WAPS-FM Akron City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Wayne Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Wyandot

Carey Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

