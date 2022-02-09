Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 10, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashtabula
Jefferson Area Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Belmont
Village of Powhatan Point
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wheeling Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Brown
Brown County Schools Benefits Consortium
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Champaign
Champaign County Family and Children First Council
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clermont
Goshen Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Cuyahoga
Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Great Lakes Council of Governments
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Melanie E. Golembiewski, M.D.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Orange Village
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Strongsville Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Darke
Greenville City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Fairfield
Pickerington Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
South Central Ohio Insurance Consortium
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Franklin
Groveport Madison Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio State Racing Commission
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
The Renaissance Academy - A School for the Multimedia Arts DBA The Bessie Sherrod Price Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Westerville City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Whitehall City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Fulton
Wauseon Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hamilton
City of Cincinnati
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Finneytown Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hancock
Riverdale Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hardin
Village of Ridgeway
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Henry
Liberty Center Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Highland
Lynchburg Clay Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Paint Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Licking
West Licking Joint Fire District
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Lorain
Educational Service Center of Lorain County
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Medina
Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Montgomery
City Day Community School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Montgomery County Family and Children First Council
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Morrow
Tomorrow Center Community School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Ottawa
Allen-Clay Joint Fire District
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Danbury Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Port Clinton City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Pickaway
Pickaway County Public Employees Benefits Program
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Scioto
Village of Rarden
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Beacon Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Northwest Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit
Edge Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
WAPS-FM Akron City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Tuscarawas
Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Wayne Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Wyandot
Carey Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
