For Immediate Release:

February 9, 2022

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 10, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashtabula Jefferson Area Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Belmont Village of Powhatan Point FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wheeling Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Brown Brown County Schools Benefits Consortium IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Champaign Champaign County Family and Children First Council IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clermont Goshen Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Cuyahoga Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Great Lakes Council of Governments IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Melanie E. Golembiewski, M.D. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Orange Village Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Strongsville Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Darke Greenville City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Fairfield Pickerington Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 South Central Ohio Insurance Consortium IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Franklin Groveport Madison Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio State Racing Commission 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 The Renaissance Academy - A School for the Multimedia Arts DBA The Bessie Sherrod Price Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Westerville City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Whitehall City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Fulton Wauseon Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton City of Cincinnati 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Finneytown Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hancock Riverdale Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hardin Village of Ridgeway 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Henry Liberty Center Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Highland Lynchburg Clay Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Paint Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Licking West Licking Joint Fire District IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lorain Educational Service Center of Lorain County IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Medina Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Montgomery City Day Community School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Montgomery County Family and Children First Council IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Morrow Tomorrow Center Community School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Ottawa Allen-Clay Joint Fire District FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Danbury Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Port Clinton City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Pickaway Pickaway County Public Employees Benefits Program IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Scioto Village of Rarden 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Beacon Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Northwest Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Edge Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 WAPS-FM Akron City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Tuscarawas Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Wayne Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Wyandot Carey Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

