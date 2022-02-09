Transportation Committee – Week 5, 2022

SF 2070 – Ownership of out-of-state vehicles

SF 2070 creates an exception for a person who owns but does not physically possess the title to an out-of-state vehicle. The owner is not required to obtain an Iowa certificate of title to transfer ownership of the vehicle to a licensed motor vehicle dealer if the title is held by a secured party and the dealer has forwarded to the secured party the sum necessary to discharge the security interest. This exception is also is granted to insurance carriers authorized to do business in Iowa. [2/8: short form]

SSB 3045 – County name on vehicle plates

SSB 3045 – Currently, every vehicle registration plate issued by a county treasurer must display the county name, including special plates with limited exceptions. The bill makes displaying the county name optional. [2/8: 11-2 (No: Bisignano, T. Taylor)]