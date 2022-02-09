KYCC Presale Started February 13, 2022

KYCCOIN Presale Started February 13, 2022

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KYCC Presale Started February 13, 2022 on P2PB2B Crypto exchange .

KYCCOIN presale will commence on February 13, 2022 with the sale supply of 23.750.000 KYCC .


Token Presale Price: 0.0525 USD = 1 KYC Coin

The minimum amount required to enter the pre-sale is 0.07 USDT .
The presale will end on February 26, 2022.
More details about the presale can be found here.

Ecosystem

КУСС actually refers to the entire ecosystem of KYC project. The KYC ecosystem consists of the following categories: KYC Coin helps reduce the distance between sellers and buyers and makes it easier to integrate cryptocurrencies into the offline world. KYC Wallet is not just a wallet, but a powerful tool that integrates cryptocurrencies into the real world.


Tokenomics:
Name: KYC COIN
Ticker: KYCC
Network: KYC Chain

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000 KYCC (1 Billion)


Private Sale 4.75 %
Public Sale 23.1 %
Launchpad 4.75%
Staking, Rewards 22%
Reserved for liquidity 15 %
Referrals 0.5%
Airdrop 1.25 %
Founder 10%
Bonus & Bounties 5%


KYC Verified

Future Plans
The KYC project is planning to develop a KYC & AML CHECK platform and KYC Exchange in the future. KYC & AML CHECK will assist identify clients in different institutions in order to minimize fraud and give a high level of insurance for both organizations and shoppers from deceitful transaction. The services will be accessible with insignificant fees only for KYCC coin holders, which will assist with guaranteeing its liquidity later on. Kyc check right within the official KYC Wallet give of a green light to many platforms, including payment systems, e-Commerce websites, investment apps, and so forth. The user will not have to complete multiple kyc verifications on different websites. KYC Exchange with a set of complex financial products providing a full range of services for investors and traders.


Further details are available on KYCCOIN’s official
website, Twitter, and Telegram.


About KYC COIN

KYC Coin is a cross breed B2C/B2B project that makes installments and investments simple, quick and secure. It is based on it's own depends blockchain, which uses a high level security. Any individual who possesses KYC coins can get rewards. For business and entrepreneurs , a full arrangement of apparatuses is offered, both on the web and disconnected: invoicing and moment admittance to funds received, making payments, producing new location for every transaction. Many benefits for organizations with bank cards and different services that give handling of digital currency installments. Because of us, you can assume total responsibility for your digital money.


Whitepaper: https://kyccoin.io/wp-content/uploads/Whitepaper.pdf
Github : https://github.com/kyccoin



Disclaimer:
None of the information in the above release should be construed as providing legal or financial advice. Please note there are always risks associated with smart contracts. Please use at your own risk. NEWSCALL or KYCCOIN is not a registered broker, analyst or investment advisor. If you are willing to purchase KYCC, you agree that you are not purchasing a security or investment. The NEWSCALL or KYCC team can not be held liable for any losses or taxes you may incur. Do conduct your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Alexandra Colitova
KYC AML
+44 7432 374100
email us here
About

http://www.kyccoin.io

