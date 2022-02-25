AV-Comparatives Awards 2021 for G Data
G Data participated successfully in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main Test Series of 2021.INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G Data participated successfully in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main Test Series of 2021. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
G Data Total Security is a paid-for security program that uses two different malware-detection engines. In addition to anti-malware features, it includes anti-spam and anti-phishing components, a replacement firewall, cloud backup function, encryption, a password manager, access control, performance tuner, and parental controls.
G Data Endpoint Protection Business provides a server-based console for managing the endpoint protection software. This can be installed on any current Windows Server or Windows client operating system. Multiple management servers can be used within an organisation, and managed from a single console. An option is available for protecting virtual machines, which uses a “light” agent and a virtual scan server. The product can manage networks with thousands of devices. We also feel it would be suitable for smaller businesses with tens of devices.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives Awards for G Data
G Data took part successfully in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer and Enterprise Main Test Series in 2021.
In the enterprise tests, it received the Approved Business Security Product Award for both the first and second runs of the Enterprise Main Test Series, and the Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test.
In the Consumer Main Test Series, G Data took an Approved Security Product Award, and won the Bronze Award for the Advanced Threat Protection Test. It also reached Advanced+ level in three tests, and the Advanced level in a further two tests.
Finally, G Data received an Approved Mobile Security Product certification for its mobile software.
