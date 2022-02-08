MACAU, February 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for October - December 2021 increased by 0.3% over the previous period (September - November 2021) to 267.6. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (267.2) and Taipa & Coloane (269.4) rose by 0.3% and 0.5% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (286.1) decreased by 0.2% from the previous period, with the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (277.8) and Taipa & Coloane (319.6) dropping by 0.1% and 0.5% respectively. Analysed by year of building completion, the indices for residential units of buildings between 6 and 10 years old and for those between 11 and 20 years old dipped by 2.8% and 1.5% respectively. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (315.8) increased by 2.8%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area of 100 square metres or more and for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres fell by 1.5% and 0.2% respectively; meanwhile, the indices for residential units with a floor area of less than 50 square metres and for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres both went up by 0.7%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the index for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less rose by 1.4%, whereas the index for those with more than seven storeys dropped by 0.4%.

Analysed by quarter, the overall residential property price index in the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by 0.6% from the third quarter. The index for existing residential units decreased by 1.4%, while that for pre-sale residential units grew by 7.2%.

In 2021, the overall average residential property price index decreased by 0.1% year-on-year to 266.8.