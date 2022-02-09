2022 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition to be Held in Late March

MACAU, February 9 - The “2022 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition” (2022MIECF) will be held from 31 March to 2 April 2022 under the theme of “Commitment to Green Development, Moving Towards the Dual Carbon Goals”. In light of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan and the goals of “carbon emissions peak” and “carbon neutrality”, the 2022MIECF’s exhibitions and forums will focus on topics such as carbon neutrality, green mobility, and technological innovation with the integration of online and offline elements to assist experts, scholars and traders from all over the world in obtaining forward-looking information on environmental protection, with a view of creating green business opportunities.

The 2022MIECF is hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, co-organised by the provincial and regional governments in the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region, and co-ordinated by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA), with the support of the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China. It aims to promote international exchanges and co-operation on environmental protection among different sectors, including “governments, industries, universities, research institutes, users and financial sectors”. The three-day event will take place at The Venetian Macao.

Promoting green economy with various online elements

MIECF, accredited by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) in 2011, has been committed to promoting green development. With a diverse array of online elements including online exhibitions, online business matching and conference live streaming, this year’s MIECF will serve as a platform for exchanges and co-operation between the environmental sectors from Mainland China, especially the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and their international counterparts, so as to promote the construction of the Green “Belt and Road” Initiative and the new “dual circulation” development paradigm of green economy.

Incorporating the element of “carbon neutrality” into the Green Forum

Offline activities are composed of two main parts—the “Green Forum” and the “Green Showcase”. This year’s “Green Forum” will bring together distinguished speakers, representatives from renowned enterprises and policy makers to share their insights, and will feature the element of “carbon neutrality”. The “Green Showcase” will continue to offer a “Green Mobility Zone” and a “Greenovation Zone” this year, where the former will display alternative fuel vehicles and associated equipment while the latter will present innovative green technologies and technologies in fields like waste reduction and plastic waste reduction. A series of activities including Green Matching, networking activities, Green Business Co-operation Day and Green Public Day will also be organised to facilitate international co-operation and exchanges in environmental protection and spread the message of environmental protection to society.

Expanding green business opportunities through 14-day online business matching

Green Matching is a key component of MIECF. The event this year will provide an online business matching service for 14 days from 20 March to 2 April. Through various online and offline services and on-site industry exchange sessions, the three-day event will assist enterprises in business matching and networking. Exhibitors and traders are welcome to participate.

For more information about the 2022MIECF, please contact the 2022MIECF Event Manager by email info@macaomiecf.com or on 8798 9675, or visit http://www.macaomiecf.com/2022/.