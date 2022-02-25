AV-Comparatives Awards 2021 for ESET
Logo AV-Comparatives
ESET participated successfully in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main Test Series of 2021.INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESET participated successfully in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main Test Series of 2021. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
We found ESET Internet Security to be very well designed and easy to use. Non-expert users are provided with safe default settings and a clean, easy-to-navigate interface. All the essential features are very easily accessed. The settings dialog – which has a useful search function – has plenty of advanced options. For power users, a number of system tools are available. Help features and access-control options are both excellent.
ESET PROTECT Entry with ESET PROTECT Cloud provides a cloud-based console for managing the endpoint protection software. We feel it would be suitable for smaller businesses with tens of seats, but it can also cope with larger networks.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives Awards for ESET
ESET was very successful in AV-Comparatives’ 2021 tests. It received the Approved Business Security Product Award for both the first and second runs of the Enterprise Main Test Series, and the Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test. ESET was also certified as a Strategic Leader in the Endpoint Prevention & Response Test.
In the consumer tests, ESET took the highest Advanced+ Award in three tests of the Consumer Main Test Series, along with the Advanced Award in two tests and the Standard Award in a further two tests.
ESET also excelled in individual tests, earning a Gold Award for the Lowest False Positives Test, a Silver Award for the Advanced Threat Protection Test, and a Bronze Award in the Performance Test.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn