Joseph H. Dayan MD to be honored by New York State Legislature

Resolution to be read at the Albany Statehouse for World Lymphedema Day

Dr. Joseph Dayan was instrumental as an expert volunteering his time on the US Steering Committee for Global Centers of Excellence in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Lymphatic Diseases.”
— William Repicci, President & CEO of LE&RN
NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 16, 2022, in honor of World Lymphedema Day (March 6), the New York State Assembly and Senate will honor Joseph H. Dayan, MD, for his outstanding advocacy, education, and research contributions as a world-renowned reconstructive microsurgeon and health care professional to the lymphatic community.

Dr. Dayan is a globally recognized plastic surgeon at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City who has been an inspirational advocate for lymphedema and other lymphatic disease research, education, and awareness. Dr. Dayan trains surgeons in cutting edge microsurgical techniques to prevent lymphedema associated with cancer treatment.

“Dr. Dayan has been a leader on the Board of Directors of the New York-based Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN) for ten years,” said William Repicci, President & CEO of LE&RN. “He was instrumental as an expert volunteering his time on the US Steering Committee that established standards of care for Global Centers of Excellence in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Lymphatic Diseases. His institution, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, has since succeeded in becoming the first LE&RN Center of Excellence in New York State. This is a well-deserved honor for Dr. Dayan.”

About LE&RN
Founded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic diseases such as lymphedema, lipedema and lymphatic anomalies through education, research, and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions of people who live with lymphatic diseases. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org.

Fighting lymphatic disease through education, research, and advocacy. Visit us at LymphaticNetwork.org.

