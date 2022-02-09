Prime Minister to pay an official visit to Ukraine

LITHUANIA, February 9 - From 10 to 11 February, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė will be making an official visit to Ukraine to express Lithuania’s support for the country and its people in the face of tensions over the potential military escalation, with Russia amassing its troops on Ukraine’s borders and in Belarus.

‘You can count on Lithuania’s firm and unwavering support – now and always. The strategic partnership and true friendship between Ukraine and Lithuania have been proven many times, not only in words but also in deeds’, said the Prime Minister.

In her meetings in Kiev with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Prime Minister will discuss the security situation, Lithuania’s support for Ukraine, relations with the EU and NATO, and the importance of Ukraine’s ongoing reforms.

On the first day of the visit, the Head of the Lithuanian Government will lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the Monument to the Memory of the victims of the Holodomor, Maidan and of the war in Eastern Ukraine.

The visit agenda also includes a meeting with Lithuanian military servicemen participating in the Lithuanian military training mission in Ukraine, and a visit to the Luhansk region on 11 February.

The last visit of the Prime Minister of Lithuania to Ukraine took place back in April 2019. Last year, the Prime Minister of Ukraine participated in the Fourth Ukrainian Reform Conference in Vilnius.