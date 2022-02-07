Submit Release
Senate Resolution 89 Printer's Number 1379

PENNSYLVANIA, February 7 - Commonwealth to offer love to LGBTQ+ youths and become their

allies; and

WHEREAS, The manner in which parents and guardians engage

with their LGBTQ+ youths can have a tremendous impact on their

current and future mental and physical health; and

WHEREAS, LGBTQ+ students describe how hearing slurs, lacking

resources relevant to their experience, being discouraged from

having same-sex relationships and being regularly misgendered

have made school a hostile environment; and

WHEREAS, LBGTQ+ students describe persistent patterns of

isolation, exclusion and marginalization that make them feel

unsafe or unwelcome at school; and

WHEREAS, Supporting and accepting LGBTQ+ youths around you,

especially during a time when love is being celebrated, can

often help these youths better deal with life challenges and how

they are feeling; and

WHEREAS, In order to continue to promote the health and

safety of LGBTQ+ youths, schools and programs where youths spend

most of their time should advance the message of respecting

those different from you and prohibit bullying, harassment and

violence against those who identify as LGBTQ+; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 73% of LGBTQ+ youths say that they are

more honest about themselves online than in the real world,

making it urgent that more communities in this Commonwealth

offer support to LGBTQ+ youths around them; and

WHEREAS, Encouraging families and allies to facilitate access

to community-based providers who have experience providing

health services, including medical testing and counseling,

social and psychological services to LGBTQ+ youths is extremely

beneficial; and

