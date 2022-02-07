Senate Resolution 89 Printer's Number 1379
PENNSYLVANIA, February 7 - Commonwealth to offer love to LGBTQ+ youths and become their
allies; and
WHEREAS, The manner in which parents and guardians engage
with their LGBTQ+ youths can have a tremendous impact on their
current and future mental and physical health; and
WHEREAS, LGBTQ+ students describe how hearing slurs, lacking
resources relevant to their experience, being discouraged from
having same-sex relationships and being regularly misgendered
have made school a hostile environment; and
WHEREAS, LBGTQ+ students describe persistent patterns of
isolation, exclusion and marginalization that make them feel
unsafe or unwelcome at school; and
WHEREAS, Supporting and accepting LGBTQ+ youths around you,
especially during a time when love is being celebrated, can
often help these youths better deal with life challenges and how
they are feeling; and
WHEREAS, In order to continue to promote the health and
safety of LGBTQ+ youths, schools and programs where youths spend
most of their time should advance the message of respecting
those different from you and prohibit bullying, harassment and
violence against those who identify as LGBTQ+; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 73% of LGBTQ+ youths say that they are
more honest about themselves online than in the real world,
making it urgent that more communities in this Commonwealth
offer support to LGBTQ+ youths around them; and
WHEREAS, Encouraging families and allies to facilitate access
to community-based providers who have experience providing
health services, including medical testing and counseling,
social and psychological services to LGBTQ+ youths is extremely
beneficial; and

