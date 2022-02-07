Senate Resolution 221 Printer's Number 1380
PENNSYLVANIA, February 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1380
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
221
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY SCAVELLO, BROWNE, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA AND
MENSCH, FEBRUARY 7, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 7, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of February 13 through 19, 2022, as
"National Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda
Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda
(FBLA-PBL) is a nonprofit educational organization whose first
chapter was established in Johnson City, Tennessee, in 1942; and
WHEREAS, This organization has grown to encompass over
230,000 members and advisers nationwide in middle schools, high
schools, colleges, universities, career and technical schools
and private business schools; and
WHEREAS, FBLA-PBL inspires and prepares students to become
community-minded business leaders in a global society through
relevant career preparation and leadership experiences; and
WHEREAS, Members perform community service activities and
strive to build a student's understanding of the realities of
the modern business world; and
WHEREAS, FBLA teaches high school students basic business and
leadership principles, and PBL helps university, college,
