Senate Resolution 221 Printer's Number 1380

PENNSYLVANIA, February 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1380

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

221

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY SCAVELLO, BROWNE, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA AND

MENSCH, FEBRUARY 7, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 7, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of February 13 through 19, 2022, as

"National Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda

Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda

(FBLA-PBL) is a nonprofit educational organization whose first

chapter was established in Johnson City, Tennessee, in 1942; and

WHEREAS, This organization has grown to encompass over

230,000 members and advisers nationwide in middle schools, high

schools, colleges, universities, career and technical schools

and private business schools; and

WHEREAS, FBLA-PBL inspires and prepares students to become

community-minded business leaders in a global society through

relevant career preparation and leadership experiences; and

WHEREAS, Members perform community service activities and

strive to build a student's understanding of the realities of

the modern business world; and

WHEREAS, FBLA teaches high school students basic business and

leadership principles, and PBL helps university, college,

