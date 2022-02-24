AV-Comparatives Awards 2021
Security vendors recognised for performance in antivirus tests of 2021.
We congratulate the AV-Comparatives Award Winners for their effective and reliable products.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Security-software vendors whose products stood up to the cyber-threats of 2021 have been rewarded by AV-Comparatives for their achievements. This year, due to Coronavirus restrictions, there was no actual awards ceremony. Nevertheless, a number of different vendors were given awards for their security products.
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
As in previous years, there were major awards for the best Windows security products in the Consumer Main Test Series. This subjects consumer security products to a number of demanding tests, covering different protection scenarios, false positives, and impact on system performance.
The “Product of the Year” award for the best overall results went to McAfee, showing that the product has improved over recent years. Avast, AVG and Bitdefender also achieved exceptional results in the year’s tests, and were rewarded with “Outstanding Product” awards. Kaspersky was also honoured for its excellent results, receiving a “Top-Rated Product” award.
In 2021, as in the previous year, restrictions to stop the spread of the Coronavirus had a big impact on how people lived and worked. All over the world, millions of people continued to work from home. This meant that businesses needed to think about protecting not only their own devices, but also their employees’ home computers. More Covid-19-related scams were used by cybercriminals to spread malware, and targeted attacks on enterprises and government networks continued too.
Amongst the products tested by AV-Comparatives in 2021 were: security programs for Windows consumer devices, macOS and Android; EPP (endpoint protection) and EPR (endpoint prevention and response) products for enterprise; anti-phishing and parental control products. Overall, AV-Comparatives performed more tests than ever before, so as to keep up with the cybercriminals.
AV-Comparatives’ test methodologies are designed to provide rigorous tests that emulate real-life scenarios. A certification by the Austrian test lab is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product.
Both the Consumer and Enterprise Main Test Series consist of a number of different individual tests, which together provide an all-round assessment of the products’ capabilities. These were: Real-World Protection Test (protection against Internet-borne malware); Malware Protection Test (protection against malware on the local area network or external device); Advanced Threat Protection Test (protection against targeted attacks); False Positives Test (number of false alarms); Performance Test (impact on system speed).
The following vendors (in alphabetical order) received awards for their products in AV-Comparatives’ tests of 2021:
Acronis; Avast; AVG; Avira; Bitdefender;Broadcom; Check Point; Cisco; CrowdStrike; Cybereason; Elastic; ESET; F-Secure; FireEye; Fortinet; G Data; K7; Kaspersky; McAfee; Malwarebytes; Microsoft; NortonLifeLock; Palo Alto Networks; Panda; Sophos; Total AV; Total Defense; Trend Micro; Vipre; VMware.
Please have a look to the related Blogpost for a direct link to the products and awards:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2021/
About AV-Comparatives:
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing.
AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
AV-Comparatives is an independent AV test lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, and has been publicly testing computer security software since 2004. It is ISO 9001:2015 certified for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. It also holds the EICAR certification as a “Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab”.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
media@av-comparatives.org
