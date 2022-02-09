flynas Launches Direct Flights Between Riyadh and Moscow as of May 1
Three direct weekly flights between King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Domodedovo International Airport in Moscow
Passengers traveling between the two countries can book their flights through all flynas official booking channels.”RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- flynas, the Saudi national air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East has announced that its new and direct flights between Riyadh and Moscow operating as of May 1, 2022, is now open for bookings.
— flynas
Three direct weekly flights will operate between King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Domodedovo International Airport in Moscow, providing flynas’ guests with an additional and convenient option for direct travel between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Passengers travelling between the two countries can book their flights through all flynas official booking channels.
Last November, flynas announced the launch of the first direct route between Riyadh and Moscow on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of establishing relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia, with the aim of connecting the world to the Kingdom, and in line with the strategic plan of civil aviation. The plan targets reaching more than 330 million passengers annually, and linking Saudi Arabia with more than 250 destinations in the world by 2030, as the Kingdom aims to attract 100 million tourists annually.
flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations through its fleet of more than 34 aircraft, and it has transported more than 55 million passengers since its establishment in 2007.
It was also ranked as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East by the World Travel Awards for six consecutive years and was awarded the Skytrax International Award as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021.
