MOSL to deliver Presentation at the Smart Water Systems Conference 2022
SMi Group reports: sessions on metering delivered by MOSL during the Smart Water Systems Conference 2022LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is delighted to announce that the Smart Water Systems Conference has 5 confirmed sponsors, attendees at this year’s conference will meet with key technology providers at the forefront of the market and learn how their solutions can help them achieve the various targets set by OFWAT.
Taking place on 4th – 5th April 2022 in London, UK, the Smart Water Systems will be providing an in-depth knowledge on the requirements needed to build an efficient Advanced Metering Infrastructure.
During the two-day conference, there will be a key focus on metering and updates on smart meter programmes and results of Smart Meter Trials from the major water utilities in the U.K. and Europe.
In recent news MOSL have published their draft 2022-25 Business Plan for consultation. The rolling three-year plan builds on the momentum of our 2021-24 plan and sets out the improvement programmes for the next three years.
Through their business planning process and early engagement with the Panel and MOSL Board, they have rationalised our previous nine improvement programmes down to five. The five improvement programmes are:
•Bilateral Transactions Programme
•Strategic Metering Review
•Data Insight
•Modernisation of Market Facing Systems
•Market Performance Framework (MPF) Reform
MOSL will be presenting on Day Two of the Smart Water Systems Conference on "Non-Household Metering and Why It Isn't Delivering for Everyone?" led by John Davies, CIO, MOSL.
The presentation will discuss:
•The enormous potential for metering in the non-household market
•Putting outcomes before technology
•The journey to smart(er) technology – how far, how fast?
•MOSL’s role as market operator
Sponsors: Diehl Metering | Electroscan Inc | Gutermann | Grundfos | Saertex Multicom
Smart Water Systems
4 -5 April 2022
London, UK
