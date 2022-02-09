St Albans // DUI Refusal, Resisting, DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2000616
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: On February 8 2022, at approximately 1630 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Swanton, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal, Resisting Arrest, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Jason Royea
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 8, 2022 at approximately 1630 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway on US-7 near the intersection of Beebe Rd. Witnesses to the crash advise they saw Royea exit the driver seat of the vehicle and attempt to flee the scene on foot. Upon arrival, troopers were able to locate and contact Royea, who was determined to be impaired. Royea was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing, Royea was released with a citation to appear at Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 03/14/22 at 0830 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: March 14, 2022 0830 hours
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993