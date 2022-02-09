St Albans // DUI Refusal, Resisting, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2000616

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: On February 8 2022, at approximately 1630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Swanton, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal, Resisting Arrest, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Jason Royea

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 8, 2022 at approximately 1630 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway on US-7 near the intersection of Beebe Rd. Witnesses to the crash advise they saw Royea exit the driver seat of the vehicle and attempt to flee the scene on foot. Upon arrival, troopers were able to locate and contact Royea, who was determined to be impaired. Royea was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing, Royea was released with a citation to appear at Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 03/14/22 at 0830 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: March 14, 2022 0830 hours

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993