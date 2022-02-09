St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault & VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4000827

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 02/08/2022 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Latham Road, Thetford

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jamie Paxman

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 8th, 2022 at approximately 2200 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a residence in Thetford, Vermont for a report of a family fight. Further investigation revealed that Paxman assaulted a household member. Paxman's violent behavior also placed her in violation of her court ordered conditions.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/2022

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.