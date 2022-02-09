Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,372 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault & VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4000827

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury       

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 02/08/2022 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Latham Road, Thetford

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:  Jamie Paxman                                                

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 8th, 2022 at approximately 2200 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a residence in Thetford, Vermont for a report of a family fight. Further investigation revealed that Paxman assaulted a household member. Paxman's violent behavior also placed her in violation of her court ordered conditions.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  02/09/2022          

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault & VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.