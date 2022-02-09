St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault & VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4000827
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 02/08/2022 2200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Latham Road, Thetford
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jamie Paxman
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 8th, 2022 at approximately 2200 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a residence in Thetford, Vermont for a report of a family fight. Further investigation revealed that Paxman assaulted a household member. Paxman's violent behavior also placed her in violation of her court ordered conditions.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/2022
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111