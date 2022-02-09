Education Experts Join Vibrant Publishers’ Advisory Board to Create Affordable Learning Tools

This board is made up of industry leaders and subject-matter experts with a combined experience of more than 75 years working in academia and industry. The Board will assist Vibrant Publishers in developing rich academic material and educational resources. Vibrant Publishers is focused on presenting the best texts about technology and business and books for standardized test preparation.

The New Board Will Provide Strategic Insights to Co-Create an Array of Practical, Actionable, and Affordable Learning Tools

Formation of the board is a direct reflection of our commitment to making a wider range of top-quality books available for our customers.” — Deep Udeshi, CEO of Vibrant Publishers

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers, a publishing company with a focus on educational books, is excited to announce the formation of a strategic Advisory Board. This board is made up of industry leaders and subject-matter experts with a combined experience of more than 75 years working in academia and industry. The Board will assist Vibrant Publishers in developing rich academic material and educational resources for current and future generations of learners.

Vibrant Publishers’ Advisory Board is made up of the following respected leaders, who each bring a wealth of knowledge and decades of real-world experience to the company: Mark Koscinski, Carrie Picardi, and Dr. Denean Robinson.

Mark Koscinski is a certified public accountant with over forty years of experience in the corporate and not-for-profit worlds. An assistant professor of accounting practice at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Mark teaches undergraduate courses in accounting and decision analysis on a graduate level. He served as chief financial officer and corporate controller of companies in the toy, banking/investment banking and defense-contracting industries. Mark earned a doctorate from Drew University.

Carrie A. Picardi, Ph.D. is an Industrial/ Organizational Psychologist with over 25 years of experience including human resource management positions within the manufacturing and education sectors, as an organizational research analyst and consultant, and as a professor of management. She has designed and led initiatives in the areas of talent acquisition and retention, job analysis and design, training and development, compensation strategy, performance management, employee engagement, leadership development, and technology/systems assessment. In addition to several peer-reviewed research publications, Carrie is the author of three textbooks: Research Methods-Designing and Conducting Research with Real-World Focus (Sage, 2013); Recruitment and Selection: Strategies for Workforce Planning and Assessment (Sage, 2019); and Leadership Essentials (Vibrant Publishers, 2021). She holds a Ph.D. in Applied Organizational Psychology from Hofstra University and a certificate in Human Resource Management from Cornell University.

Dr. Deanean Robinson has been teaching Management, Marketing, Business and Education classes at various colleges and universities across the Washington D.C metropolitan area over the last 17 years. In addition, Dr. Robinson has developed corporate and educational training programs for various government and private agencies. Her training has been implemented in the areas of career development, personal management, strategic planning, and organizational development.

Vibrant’s Advisory Board aims to unite the best of academia and industry expertise to create accessible and affordable educational material for learners from all walks of life. As Carrie Picardi states, “As an Advisory Board member, I am looking forward to collaborating on relevant and forward-thinking educational resources for current and future learner needs. I am honored and excited to share my expertise with Vibrant Publishers and fellow board members as we work to co-create an array of learning tools that are practical and actionable as well as rigorous, with ease of use for both learners and educators.”

“I am honored to welcome these industry experts to our advisory board,” said Vibrant Publishers’ CEO Deep Udeshi. “Formation of the board is a direct reflection of our commitment to making a wider range of top-quality books available for our customers. Right from the start, we have focused on reducing students’ debt by introducing low-cost, concise top-quality management textbooks. With this Board, we plan to introduce books for community colleges & university courses, thereby reducing a lot of debt for students. Vibrant’s eBooks sell as low as $9.99, & Paperbacks are sold at around $25-$30, in comparison to the $200+ textbooks published by other publishers.” Board member Dr. Denean Robinson’s statement reflects her commitment to this cause. She says, “I joined the Board of Directors for Vibrant to be a change agent and voice for the underserved student population.”

We are excited to have this trio onboard to assist us in improving our brand legacy. Here’s to a new era of collaboration, learning, and positive impact in the world of educational book publishing!

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers, Colorado, is a publishing house with a focus on high-quality books for entrepreneurs, professionals, and students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content is made available to today’s fast-paced generation. We have three academic book series, dedicated to Self-Learning Management, Job Interview Questions, and Test Prep.

