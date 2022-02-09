HYPERION EU Project awarded at the International Environmental Competition EcoWorld-2021
Hyperion Official Logo
EU Flag
Horizon2020 Official Logo
HYPERION EU Project awarded at the International Environmental Competition EcoWorld-2021!ATHENS, ATTICA, GREECE, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 30th of November 2021, HYPERION, was awarded at the International Environmental Competition EcoWorld-2021, organized by the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences. HYPERION is a promising EU research project that aims to assist historic areas to face global Climate Change and multi-hazard risks by building upon an integrated resilience assessment platform.
The review committee awarded HYPERION with the higher distinction of “Laureate 1st Level”, recognizing its significant research occupation for the preservation of the Cultural Heritage monuments against natural disasters. The competition which attracted approximately two hundred proposals from eighteen countries, strives to promote the development of environmental policy, improving the level of environmental education and environmental culture of the population, the development of environmental science and the dissemination of environmentally friendly technologies.
As HYPERION’s project manager, Antonis Kalis states “The impact of Climate Change and geo-hazards on historic areas hosting Cultural Heritage sites and monuments is of great concern globally. HYPERION’s primary aim is to assist in the adaptation to this change by strengthening the resilience of Cultural Heritage through state-of-the-art technologies”.
This acknowledgment, acts as valuable recognition on HYPERION’s vision to work towards the sustainable reconstruction of historic areas through embracing more active initiatives. In this path, HYPERION, along with the EU projects ARCH and SHELTER, has established an EU Task Force for Climate Neutral and Resilient Historic Urban Districts which aims to provide support to the European authorities and decision-makers to develop common evidence-based policies, strategies, and procedures to support the adaptation of historic districts to Climate Change. The Task Force will organize its 3rd meeting the upcoming months and intends to play an active role in the sustainability of historic districts in the near future.
Dr. Angelos Amditis
Hyperion Project
+30 21 0772 2398
a.amditis@iccs.gr
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other